BTC Lite (BTCL) Market Cap Hits $39,442.00

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 44.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $39,442.00 and $7.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BTC Lite has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BTC Lite token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.69 or 0.05900435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029736 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001912 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001183 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTCL is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

