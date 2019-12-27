SoMee.Social (ONG) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SoMee.Social has a market capitalization of $231,750.00 and approximately $162.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SoMee.Social token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.
  • Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013783 BTC.
  • Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00182318 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.01227884 BTC.
  • Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000622 BTC.
  • TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026387 BTC.
  • COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.
  • Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119074 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SoMee.Social Profile

SoMee.Social’s launch date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,833,333 tokens. SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social. SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social. The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global.

SoMee.Social Token Trading

SoMee.Social can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoMee.Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SoMee.Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SoMee.Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SoMee.Social and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.



Latest News

Crowd Machine Trading Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days
Crowd Machine Trading Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days
Nitro Tops 1-Day Volume of $351.00
Nitro Tops 1-Day Volume of $351.00
Nework Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days
Nework Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days
BTC Lite Market Cap Hits $39,442.00
BTC Lite Market Cap Hits $39,442.00
GoWithMi Price Up 5.4% This Week
GoWithMi Price Up 5.4% This Week
COS Trading Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days
COS Trading Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report