Qredit Tops 24 Hour Volume of $414.00 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 28% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Qredit has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Qredit has a market capitalization of $316,977.00 and approximately $414.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qredit Profile

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

