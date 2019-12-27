Bata Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $184.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. Bata has a total market cap of $16,881.00 and $184.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, SouthXchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00565154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011352 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010093 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bata is www.bata.io

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

