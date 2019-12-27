$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.20. Nordic American Tanker posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 480%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tanker.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.03 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised Nordic American Tanker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordic American Tanker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 24.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NAT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. 74,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,798. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $692.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.72. Nordic American Tanker has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.11%.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

