Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives $233.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $233.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTD shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Stephens started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $273.95. The stock had a trading volume of 592,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $106.30 and a 12-month high of $289.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.63.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 400 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $94,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,368.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 83,784 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.87, for a total transaction of $20,935,108.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,123,077.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,452 shares of company stock worth $51,274,408. Insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $27,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

