Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $423.75 Million

Analysts expect that GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) will report $423.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $439.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $410.40 million. GTT Communications reported sales of $454.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GTT Communications.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.70 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

GTT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

GTT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,503. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. GTT Communications has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $547.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp bought 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $194,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Conifer Management, L.L.C. bought 53,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $420,872.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,794,173 shares of company stock valued at $18,403,152. 40.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTT. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in GTT Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,945,000. Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of GTT Communications by 606.6% in the second quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 739,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after buying an additional 635,233 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of GTT Communications by 1,632.7% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 329,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTT Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,201,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,949,000 after buying an additional 134,739 shares during the period. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

