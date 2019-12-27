Analysts Anticipate Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) to post $2.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.14 billion. Mosaic posted sales of $2.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full-year sales of $8.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $9.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $21.45. 54,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,824,175. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $33.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Mosaic by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mosaic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,103,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,120,000 after acquiring an additional 521,591 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mosaic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,172,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,539,000 after acquiring an additional 90,566 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 73,897.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,286,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,546 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,062,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,696,000 after purchasing an additional 819,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

