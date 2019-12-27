Analysts Set Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Price Target at GBX 259.29

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 259.29 ($3.41).

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Melrose Industries to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Investec reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.03) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Shares of LON:MRO traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 241.40 ($3.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,585,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,820,000. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 229.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 198.34. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of GBX 151.80 ($2.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.