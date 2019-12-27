Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) Receives GBX 159.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 159.17 ($2.09).

Several research firms have commented on DC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dixons Carphone to a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Dixons Carphone stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 147 ($1.93). 1,186,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,000. Dixons Carphone has a twelve month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 166.45 ($2.19). The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 21.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 130.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 121.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Dixons Carphone’s payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

About Dixons Carphone

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

