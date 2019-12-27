Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives $38.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.20.

INSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

In other news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. Insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Insmed by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Insmed by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 1,002.5% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:INSM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.21. 91,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,627. Insmed has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $33.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 3.04.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 291.19%. The company had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

