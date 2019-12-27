MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Receives $29.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMYT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 price objective on MakeMyTrip and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered MakeMyTrip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th.

NASDAQ MMYT traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.78. 5,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,781. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $181.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.99 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 29.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 63.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4,351.2% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,298,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,059 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 107.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 42,046 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

