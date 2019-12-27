CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the November 28th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CPSH stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.09. 5,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,588. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 72.01%.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

CPS Technologies Co. Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
