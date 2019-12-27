Kaizen Discovery (CVE:KZD) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of Kaizen Discovery Inc (CVE:KZD) were down 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 120,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 79,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 million and a PE ratio of -3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.

Kaizen Discovery Company Profile (CVE:KZD)

Kaizen Discovery Inc explores for and develops mineral projects in Peru and Canada. It holds interests in the Pinaya Copper-Gold Project that covers an area of 192 square kilometers and includes 28 kilometers of strike length within the Andahuaylas – Yauri Porphyry Belt in southeastern Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

