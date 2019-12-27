Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.88

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.88 and last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 14951130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RAD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.67 million, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 579.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 121,637 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Rite Aid by 11.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rite Aid by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,712 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Rite Aid in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 30.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.