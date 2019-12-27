Supreme Cannabis (TSE:FIRE) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Supreme Cannabis Company Inc (TSE:FIRE)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62, approximately 211,935 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 986,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.23. The firm has a market cap of $233.67 million and a PE ratio of -7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.42.

Supreme Cannabis Company Profile (TSE:FIRE)

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.