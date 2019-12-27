ITT (NYSE:ITT) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.56

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.56 and last traded at $74.07, with a volume of 1500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.03.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on ITT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day moving average is $63.22.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

ITT declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $173,591.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Macinnis sold 420 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $29,051.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,197 shares of company stock valued at $920,969 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 32,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 39,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 63.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 8.6% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About ITT (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

