Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.70

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.70 and last traded at $58.40, with a volume of 14872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.09.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.65.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.66. The stock has a market cap of $136.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,521,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,901,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,069,000 after acquiring an additional 964,364 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,229,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,778,000 after acquiring an additional 580,944 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,211,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,424,000 after purchasing an additional 310,066 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

