Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Hits New 12-Month High at $164.67

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $164.67 and last traded at $163.95, with a volume of 18936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.23.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.8855 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Golden Leaf Trading Down 25%
Kaizen Discovery Trading Down 14.3%
Rite Aid Hits New 12-Month High at $23.88
Supreme Cannabis Stock Price Down 6.1%
ITT Sets New 12-Month High at $74.56
Novo Nordisk A/S Sets New 12-Month High at $58.70
