Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.72

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.72 and last traded at $34.58, with a volume of 8025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.

PEBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $713.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The company had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $164,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $98,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,755.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,106 shares of company stock worth $495,312. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 39,134 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 27.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

