Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Hits New 1-Year High at $174.00

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $174.00 and last traded at $172.97, with a volume of 25081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.09.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.79. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Jones Lang LaSalle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Jones Lang LaSalle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.02%.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 268.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 317.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

