Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $140.39

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$140.39 and last traded at C$140.38, with a volume of 26636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$140.02.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$146.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cormark lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$151.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$141.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$142.73.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$137.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$130.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.64 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intact Financial Co. will post 8.1199994 EPS for the current year.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

