Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.43

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.43 and last traded at $69.30, with a volume of 695 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.2472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after buying an additional 32,908 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 90,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PKW)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

