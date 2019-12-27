Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $208.26

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $208.26 and last traded at $207.71, with a volume of 83794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.24.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Edward Jones downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.05.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.06.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $3,033,454.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 103,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 7.0% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 59.9% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.