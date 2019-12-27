SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $377.01

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $377.01 and last traded at $374.79, with a volume of 31058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $376.09.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDY. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $706,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 845.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

