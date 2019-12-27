Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.38

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$31.38 and last traded at C$31.38, with a volume of 8051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$31.06.

D.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.42.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.71.

In other news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 6,100 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$182,814.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,482,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$104,378,812.18. Also, Director Michael Cooper acquired 12,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$353,179.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,778,938 shares in the company, valued at C$287,809,791.64. Insiders have bought 668,164 shares of company stock valued at $20,218,427 over the last quarter.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

