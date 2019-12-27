Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.12

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 20633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Several analysts have commented on ORCC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $188.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

In related news, Director Chris Temple acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $183,225.00. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,641,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,005,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,663,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

