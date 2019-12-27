Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.30

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $95.30 and last traded at $94.75, with a volume of 840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.78.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $203,000.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

