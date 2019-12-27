Inca One Gold (CVE:IO) Stock Price Up 25%

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Inca One Gold Corp (CVE:IO) rose 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 663,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 411% from the average daily volume of 129,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of $5.26 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About Inca One Gold (CVE:IO)

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with a gold milling facility in Peru. It develops and processes gold-bearing material from legal small-scale miners, and produces loaded carbon for smelting and recovery of gold and silver off-site. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Inca One Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inca One Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Inca One Gold Stock Price Up 25%
Inca One Gold Stock Price Up 25%
Perion Network Ltd Short Interest Update
Perion Network Ltd Short Interest Update
Full House Resorts, Inc. Short Interest Update
Full House Resorts, Inc. Short Interest Update
SilverSun Technologies Inc Short Interest Down 53.1% in December
SilverSun Technologies Inc Short Interest Down 53.1% in December
Sky Solar Holdings Ltd Short Interest Down 55.2% in December
Sky Solar Holdings Ltd Short Interest Down 55.2% in December
Data I/O Co. Short Interest Update
Data I/O Co. Short Interest Update


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report