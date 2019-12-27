Inca One Gold (CVE:IO) Stock Price Up 25%

Inca One Gold Corp (CVE:IO) rose 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 663,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 411% from the average daily volume of 129,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of $5.26 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About Inca One Gold (CVE:IO)

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with a gold milling facility in Peru. It develops and processes gold-bearing material from legal small-scale miners, and produces loaded carbon for smelting and recovery of gold and silver off-site. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp.

