Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Short Interest Update

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the November 28th total of 85,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 222,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on PERI. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Shares of Perion Network stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,125. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $163.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $7.06.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 66,340 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Perion Network by 491.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.