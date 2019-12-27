Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Short Interest Update

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the November 28th total of 49,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig W. Thomas bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $60,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 479,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,546.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Full House Resorts stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Full House Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. 11,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,328. Full House Resorts has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.01 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised Full House Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

