SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Down 53.1% in December

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the November 28th total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSNT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered SilverSun Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SilverSun Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of SilverSun Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSNT stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $3.88. 78,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,138. SilverSun Technologies has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

