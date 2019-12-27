Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) Short Interest Down 55.2% in December

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the November 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SKYS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. 5,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,057. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. Sky Solar has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sky Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Sky Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

About Sky Solar

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Inca One Gold Stock Price Up 25%
Inca One Gold Stock Price Up 25%
Perion Network Ltd Short Interest Update
Perion Network Ltd Short Interest Update
Full House Resorts, Inc. Short Interest Update
Full House Resorts, Inc. Short Interest Update
SilverSun Technologies Inc Short Interest Down 53.1% in December
SilverSun Technologies Inc Short Interest Down 53.1% in December
Sky Solar Holdings Ltd Short Interest Down 55.2% in December
Sky Solar Holdings Ltd Short Interest Down 55.2% in December
Data I/O Co. Short Interest Update
Data I/O Co. Short Interest Update


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report