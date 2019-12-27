Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) Short Interest Down 55.2% in December

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the November 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SKYS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. 5,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,057. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. Sky Solar has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sky Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Sky Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

