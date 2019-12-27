Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Update

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the November 28th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director John D. Delafield acquired 55,946 shares of Data I/O stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $196,370.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Data I/O by 220.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Data I/O in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Data I/O by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAIO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,259. Data I/O has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAIO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Data I/O from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Data I/O from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

