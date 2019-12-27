Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) Short Interest Update

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the November 28th total of 252,600 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 310,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 605,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $1,887,603.12. 47.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 222,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.49% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EYEG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.80. 31 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,400. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.55.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.40). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Eyegate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

