CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) Short Interest Down 58.6% in December

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the November 28th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CBM Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

CBM Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.11. 180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,053. CBM Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.78 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CBM Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBM Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Inca One Gold Stock Price Up 25%
Inca One Gold Stock Price Up 25%
Perion Network Ltd Short Interest Update
Perion Network Ltd Short Interest Update
Full House Resorts, Inc. Short Interest Update
Full House Resorts, Inc. Short Interest Update
SilverSun Technologies Inc Short Interest Down 53.1% in December
SilverSun Technologies Inc Short Interest Down 53.1% in December
Sky Solar Holdings Ltd Short Interest Down 55.2% in December
Sky Solar Holdings Ltd Short Interest Down 55.2% in December
Data I/O Co. Short Interest Update
Data I/O Co. Short Interest Update


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report