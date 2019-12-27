Ultra (UOS) Trading 22.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000633 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $5.66 million and $45,152.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,299.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.11 or 0.02755183 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006250 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001675 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00544032 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,536,984 tokens. Ultra's official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra's official website is ultra.io . Ultra's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

