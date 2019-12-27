Unify (UNIFY) Trading 1% Higher This Week

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Unify coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Unify has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Unify has a total market cap of $84,883.00 and $2,126.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Unify Profile

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

