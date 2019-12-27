SkinCoin (SKIN) One Day Volume Tops $1,671.00

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. SkinCoin has a market cap of $37,675.00 and $1,671.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SkinCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SkinCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00182318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.01227884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026387 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119074 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SkinCoin Token Profile

SkinCoin was first traded on June 7th, 2017. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 tokens. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org

SkinCoin Token Trading

SkinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SKINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SkinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SkinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.