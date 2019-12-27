Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives $45.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

CWST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,856.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,368.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth about $92,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,068. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.60 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.