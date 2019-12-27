ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered ADIDAS AG/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised ADIDAS AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Societe Generale upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.80. ADIDAS AG/S has a 1 year low of $101.48 and a 1 year high of $165.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ADIDAS AG/S will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S in the third quarter worth $356,000. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the second quarter worth about $648,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

