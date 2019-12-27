USDQ (USDQ) Hits Market Cap of $5.54 Million

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One USDQ token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00013790 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, USDQ has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDQ has a market cap of $5.54 million and $10,828.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDQ alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007537 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00048578 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00333361 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003454 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014977 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009987 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ (CRYPTO:USDQ) is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,022 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund . The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USDQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for USDQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.