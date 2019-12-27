Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Receives $10.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on Antero Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 97,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $589,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Kagan sold 22,965,437 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $149,734,649.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,095,545 shares of company stock worth $151,028,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.58. 2,212,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,443,081. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 544.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

