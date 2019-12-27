KekCoin (KEK) Market Cap Reaches $306,381.00

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. KekCoin has a total market capitalization of $306,381.00 and $1.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KekCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KekCoin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KekCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00022229 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003486 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024120 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.31 or 0.02566197 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About KekCoin

KekCoin (KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co . KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KEKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for KekCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KekCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.