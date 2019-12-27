-$0.16 EPS Expected for Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Kadmon reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kadmon.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,470,588 shares of Kadmon stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kadmon by 736.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KDMN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.91. 45,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,595. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kadmon has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

