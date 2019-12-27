Brokerages Set Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) PT at $273.57

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $273.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RETA shares. ValuEngine cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “positive” rating and set a $239.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

In other news, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,561. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Traweek, Jr. bought 40,218 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $183.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,359,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,456,080. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,603.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RETA traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.58. 4,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,516. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.83 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.83. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $224.02.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.84% and a negative return on equity of 3,281.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

