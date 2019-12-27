OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives $119.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSIS. BidaskClub lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $119.00 target price on OSI Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other OSI Systems news, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $187,689.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,765.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 30,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $2,942,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,782,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,341 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,505. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 9.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth about $152,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSIS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.76. 514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.66. OSI Systems has a one year low of $70.22 and a one year high of $117.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $290.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

