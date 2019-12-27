At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.31. At Home Group reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for At Home Group.

HOME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on At Home Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on At Home Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. At Home Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.98.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 270,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,676,750.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 9.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in At Home Group by 178.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in At Home Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 66,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in At Home Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOME traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.37. 40,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,560. The company has a market cap of $344.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.25. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

