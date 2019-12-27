Analysts Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Brokerages expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). 8X8 reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 40.84% and a negative net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on EGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

8X8 stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 137,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,014. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 0.68. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $26.67.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma purchased 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $98,733.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $74,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter worth $193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

