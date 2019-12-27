Analysts Set Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target at $28.60

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $264,533.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,857.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $329,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,295.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,914 shares of company stock worth $1,143,713 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in Gentex by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 10,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 1.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 34,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Gentex by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 40.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $477.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

